Citigroup Cuts Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $127.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $208.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.64.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $67.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.13. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $39,648.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,886,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 24,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,107,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.