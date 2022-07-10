Citigroup Trims Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Target Price to $15.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLTK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.33. Playtika has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Playtika had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The firm had revenue of $679.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Playtika’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $51,379,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Playtika by 2,604.8% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,519 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $38,989,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $24,480,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Playtika by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

