Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 106,535 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,359 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.02 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.77.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

