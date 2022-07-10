Coho Partners Ltd. Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,324,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,069 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 4.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $294,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $252.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

