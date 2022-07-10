Coho Partners Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for 3.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Global Payments worth $210,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,599,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,903,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,318.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,443,000 after buying an additional 655,117 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $113.28 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.81 and its 200 day moving average is $132.34. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

