Coho Partners Ltd. Has $141.66 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,250 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 2.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Automatic Data Processing worth $141,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 714.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

ADP stock opened at $217.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.75 and its 200 day moving average is $217.94. The firm has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

