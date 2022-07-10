Coho Partners Ltd. Has $148.74 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,592,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690,282 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for 2.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $148,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. MKM Partners upped their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.
In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
