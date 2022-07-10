Coho Partners Ltd. Has $240.17 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,506 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up 4.0% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.91% of W.W. Grainger worth $240,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $511.38.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,030 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $475.13 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.09.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

