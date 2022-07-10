Coho Partners Ltd. Has $299,000 Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 25,188 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of WTRG opened at $46.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

