Coho Partners Ltd. Lowers Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.08% of RPM International worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 10.0% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM opened at $79.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

