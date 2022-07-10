Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 310 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 58,450 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.09.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

