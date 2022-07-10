Coldstack (CLS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $202,316.00

Coldstack (CLS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a total market cap of $216,697.20 and approximately $202,316.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00132708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015688 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

