Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives $167.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $180.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $97.39 and a 1-year high of $158.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.87). Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 270,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,883,000 after buying an additional 116,551 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

