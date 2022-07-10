Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COLM. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 233.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.