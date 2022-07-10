Comcast’s (CMCSA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.22.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,100,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,729,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.55. Comcast has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after buying an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

