Comparing NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) & Its Competitors

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) is one of 946 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare NRx Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NRx Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A -750.60% -235.82% NRx Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,134.91% -136.37% -9.13%

NRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRx Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NRx Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A -$93.06 million -0.08 NRx Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.85 billion $247.89 million -2.96

NRx Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NRx Pharmaceuticals. NRx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NRx Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 NRx Pharmaceuticals Competitors 2711 12428 38574 610 2.68

NRx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 244.83%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 104.20%. Given NRx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

NRx Pharmaceuticals peers beat NRx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

