ContentBox (BOX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $88,551.00

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $512,485.01 and approximately $88,551.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008925 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00214817 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000081 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000322 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

