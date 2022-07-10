Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Boosted by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 16.8% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 824,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,268,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,726,000 after acquiring an additional 61,320 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 116,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 108,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.8% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.61. 2,634,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,927,944. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

