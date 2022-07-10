Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,007,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,736,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 81.6% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned about 0.91% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000.

STIP stock opened at $100.95 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.22.

