Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 1,102 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $668,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 246,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,165,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,306,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,734,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,459,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,422,000 after buying an additional 225,386 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MU opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.66. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

