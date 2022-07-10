Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 18,938 Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Chico’s FAS comprises approximately 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,469.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,855,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,980,000 after buying an additional 1,737,018 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 64.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 1,064,575 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $1,853,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $1,662,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 384,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 207,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $638.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,185,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,601,992.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

