Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $86,000 Stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 177.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Blucora were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at $11,873,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Blucora by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 152,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blucora by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Blucora during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

BCOR stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.62 million, a PE ratio of 65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Blucora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

