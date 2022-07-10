Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $87,000 Stake in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) by 158.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Nexa Resources were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 329,672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 48.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares during the period. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $5.89 on Friday. Nexa Resources S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $780.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $722.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexa Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

