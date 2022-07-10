Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $85,000 in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,167 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STRL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $7,733,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $4,547,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 767,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,172,000 after buying an additional 148,667 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 397,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 89,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 551,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after buying an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a market cap of $656.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.24. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $32.14.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $410.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

