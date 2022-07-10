Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $88,000 in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xperi alerts:

Shares of XPER opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

In other news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $78,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,026.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

About Xperi (Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.