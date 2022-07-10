Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Titan Machinery comprises about 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 699.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TITN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Titan Machinery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.