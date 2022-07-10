Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Raises Position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 140.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 21,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSX opened at $4.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $414.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.93. Diana Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.08%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.09%.

DSX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

