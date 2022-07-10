Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $89,000 Position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 59,385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 43.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 82,786 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 201,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 38,622 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,287,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TA shares. TheStreet upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $529.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.96.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

About TravelCenters of America (Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.