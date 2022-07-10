Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $90,000 Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Endeavor Group makes up about 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 76,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 45,489 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth about $2,492,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,453,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,650,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,482,000 after buying an additional 233,781 shares in the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 33.56.

NYSE:EDR opened at 21.91 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of 17.42 and a 1-year high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of 26.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2,193.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total transaction of 81,738.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,880 shares in the company, valued at 551,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total transaction of 142,774.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,058,922.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 677,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,429,991. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

