Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $94,000 Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. JetBlue Airways accounts for 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 86.9% during the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 136.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.