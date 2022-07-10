Covalent Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $28.59 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Covalent has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00132010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015736 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.