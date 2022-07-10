Credit Suisse Group Cuts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $305.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $316.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $327.22.

Shares of MKTX opened at $266.11 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $249.01 and a 1-year high of $498.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.65 and a 200 day moving average of $320.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,591,000 after acquiring an additional 86,977 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

