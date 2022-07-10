Critical Contrast: Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) and ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ServiceSource International and Flywire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceSource International 0 0 0 0 N/A Flywire 0 1 5 1 3.00

Flywire has a consensus target price of $38.43, suggesting a potential upside of 80.16%. Given Flywire’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flywire is more favorable than ServiceSource International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ServiceSource International and Flywire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceSource International $195.70 million 0.75 -$14.72 million ($0.09) -16.33 Flywire $201.15 million 11.37 -$28.08 million ($0.48) -44.44

ServiceSource International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flywire. Flywire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceSource International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ServiceSource International has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flywire has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceSource International and Flywire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceSource International -5.14% -0.61% -0.30% Flywire -13.72% -4.11% -3.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of ServiceSource International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Flywire shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of ServiceSource International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Flywire shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flywire beats ServiceSource International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceSource International (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management. It also offers sales performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, implementation, launch, performance and execution, and client benchmarking and continuous improvement solutions. The company sells its solutions through sales organization; and serves cloud and SaaS, software and hardware, medical device and diagnostic equipment, and industrial IoT industries. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Flywire (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. Flywire Corporation was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

