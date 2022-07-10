Crown Price Down 21.2% Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crown has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $402,458.24 and $168.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,793.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.08 or 0.00514950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00260541 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,060,867 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

