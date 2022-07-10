Crowny (CRWNY) Price Tops $0.0014

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. Crowny has a market cap of $660,550.62 and $92,956.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crowny has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00132474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015613 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

