Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €70.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($72.92) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($53.13) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($57.29) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($58.33) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.08) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($65.63) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €53.59 ($55.82) on Wednesday. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($64.45) and a one year high of €72.13 ($75.14). The company has a 50 day moving average of €54.17 and a 200-day moving average of €54.09.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

