Darwinia Commitment Token Trading Up 22.4% This Week (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market capitalization of $491,297.71 and $20,566.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.46 or 0.00060618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Darwinia Commitment Token Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 94,111 coins and its circulating supply is 39,433 coins. The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Trading

