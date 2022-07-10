Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.60.

DDOG opened at $108.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,829,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. Datadog has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $345,720.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $348,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $683,831.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,519.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,382 shares of company stock worth $9,967,720. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 76.8% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 26.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 58.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

