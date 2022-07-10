DecentBet (DBET) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week

DecentBet (DBET) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $36,000.66 and approximately $26.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004800 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,847.01 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002783 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DBET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

