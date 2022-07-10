DeHive (DHV) Achieves Market Cap of $474,389.31

DeHive (DHV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a market capitalization of $474,389.31 and approximately $67,019.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded up 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00134294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015792 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000324 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

