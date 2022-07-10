Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 695 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $194.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

