Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 4,384 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. DT Midstream accounts for 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.44% of DT Midstream worth $23,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 52.4% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 127,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 43,998 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 183.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 27.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $59.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average is $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.37 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About DT Midstream (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.