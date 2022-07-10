Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $19,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Waste Management stock opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.55. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

