Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC opened at $161.38 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.40.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

