Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $27.99 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum makes up about 2.0% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $27,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RS. BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

RS opened at $172.57 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $211.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

