Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,580 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,879,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,577,000 after purchasing an additional 111,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,580,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,661,000 after purchasing an additional 421,135 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,571,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,974,000 after purchasing an additional 150,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNV opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

Synovus Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.