Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.70% of Arconic worth $18,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of ARNC opened at $28.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Arconic Profile (Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.