Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for approximately 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $25,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,916,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,564,000 after buying an additional 119,586 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after buying an additional 672,472 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate stock opened at $130.87 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.32 and a 200-day moving average of $127.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

