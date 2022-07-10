Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,064 shares during the quarter. SeaWorld Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.5% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.37% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $21,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,745,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

SEAS stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.15.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $558,107.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,308,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

