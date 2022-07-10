Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,064 shares during the quarter. SeaWorld Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.5% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.37% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $21,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,745,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.
SEAS stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.15.
In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $558,107.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,308,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.
About SeaWorld Entertainment (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.