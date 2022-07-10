Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Target Price to $33.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NYSE:LAC opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth $1,278,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

